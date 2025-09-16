Fujairah CP receives participants of ‘UAE Gov Leaders Programme 2025'

FUJAIRAH, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the importance of empowering national talent, investing in their capabilities and potential, and developing them in ways that contribute to preparing future leaders and supporting the pillars of the nation’s development at all levels.

He made his remarks during a meeting with participants in the “UAE Government Leaders Programme 2025” today at Al Rumaila Palace. He pointed to the great attention the UAE Government gives to empowering people and investing in the creative minds of Emirati sons and daughters, so they may lead the country’s future towards further distinguished achievements in all fields.

He praised the outstanding level of the programme’s participants and valued the efforts of those running this national initiative, which aims to prepare Emirati competencies capable of driving change, making a positive impact, creating opportunities, and keeping pace with the future and its transformations.

The participants engaged with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad in an open discussion on several leadership concepts, where he spoke about the importance of holding on to ambition and passion, and the role of knowledge, learning, and openness in achieving the highest levels of excellence. He also shared with the participants his views on the qualities that shape a true leader: courage in decision-making, wisdom, strong will to face challenges and seize opportunities, along with understanding others and striving for joint work in service of the nation and humanity.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah also urged the programme participants to embrace a strong sense of national responsibility in serving the UAE across all sectors and roles, and to continue enhancing their intellectual and professional tools through continuous learning and self-development.

For their part, the participants of the UAE Government Leaders Programme expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for meeting with them, affirming that listening to his inspiring words and valuable guidance provides them with great encouragement to continue pursuing excellence, leadership, and distinction.

The UAE Government Leaders Programme is a national programme that aims to prepare and develop Emirati leaders, empowering them to support the country's vision and prepare for future challenges. Fifteen national talents from the federal and local governments and the private sector are participating in the programme, which extends over a period of nine months and includes a variety of field visits, development projects, and mentoring and guidance programmes.