Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Doha Summit's Final Communique

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, welcomed the outcomes of the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held in Qatar to address the Israel’s attack on the capital of Qatar, Doha.

In a statement, the Council emphasised that the summit marks a crucial step toward reinforcing the unity of the Arab and Islamic worlds in confronting ongoing challenges.

The Council also commended the summit’s unified Arab and Islamic stance in opposing the Israeli occupation’s violations and expressed its unwavering solidarity with the State of Qatar in response to the aggression targeting its territory.

The Council praised the resolute support of Arab and Islamic leaders for Qatar’s security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens, standing united in endorsing all measures and actions Qatar undertakes to counter any forms of Israeli aggression.

The Council firmly rejected any attempts to justify aggression under any pretext, underscoring that it constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.