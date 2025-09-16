American University in Dubai launches landmark alliance with Penn Medicine for UAE’s premier medical school

DUBAI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The American University in Dubai (AUD) officially launched its landmark alliance with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine (Penn Medicine), the first medical school and teaching hospital in the in the history of the United States, to establish the UAE’s premier medical school.

The event was attended by Dr. J. Larry Jameson, President of the University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Kyle Long, President of the American University in Dubai; Elias Bou Saab, Executive Vice President of the American University in Dubai; Dr. Glen Gaulton, Vice Dean and Director of the Center for Global Health at Penn Medicine, alongside government dignitaries, industry partners, doctors from leading healthcare institutions and academic leaders.

The high-profile ceremony heralded the launch of the AUD–Penn Medicine alliance, transitioning the collaboration from planning to implementation. The alliance will also strategically support Dubai’s vision to become a hub for education and services, while advancing the UAE’s national priorities in health and education.

The AUD School of Medicine will offer a Doctor of Medicine (MD) program that integrates world-class American medical education practices with a focus on the UAE’s healthcare priorities. It is set to become a leading hub for medical education, research, and innovation, combining rigorous clinical training and advanced teaching to produce physicians capable of delivering exceptional healthcare in the UAE and internationally.

Highlighting the significance of the alliance, Dr. J. Larry Jameson, President of the University of Pennsylvania, stated: “In this collaboration, we aim to support the establishment of the UAE’s premier academic medical institution. This achievement will strengthen the American University in Dubai’s world ranking, elevate the University of Pennsylvania’s global reputation, and enrich the future of health and education. May this partnership stand as a lasting symbol of our dedication to building bridges, advancing knowledge, and creating new pathways for human flourishing.”

Dr. Kyle Long, President of the American University in Dubai, said: "Today marks a historic moment with the project launch of the first-of-its-kind American medical school in the UAE. In partnership with Penn Medicine, the AUD School of Medicine will educate the next generation of physicians, advance research, and contribute to improved healthcare outcomes. This alliance supports the nation’s ambition to become a global leader in healthcare by expanding capacity and advancing health sciences education, while creating a lasting impact on communities across the region.”

Emphasising the impact on Dubai’s healthcare landscape, Elias Bou Saab, Executive Vice President of the American University in Dubai, added: “With Dubai’s advanced healthcare ecosystem and the partnership with Penn Medicine, AUD is proud to take this historic milestone forward.

This achievement reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for world-class healthcare and academic advancement. We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Penn Medicine, renowned for its enduring commitment to academic excellence and scientific discovery, and for its dedication to training compassionate, innovative physician-scientists to lead the future of medicine.”

In turn, Dr. Glen Gaulton, Vice Dean and Director of the Center for Global Health at Penn Medicine, noted: “More than 60% of Penn Medicine’s global projects focus on medical education, which we recognize as the foundation of stronger health systems worldwide. It is in this context that we are excited to begin our alliance with the American University in Dubai. Together, we will develop a leading medical school that brings Penn’s legacy of excellence to AUD, to Dubai, and to a nation poised to become a regional leader in healthcare innovation.”

The AUD School of Medicine combines international standards with local relevance and cultivates the next generation of physicians and scientists at AUD. It is set to contribute to sustainable advances in biomedicine, developing healthcare models at the forefront of medical education, research and clinical practice, and advancing health outcomes across Dubai, the UAE, and the wider region.

The School will also serve as a catalyst for regional healthcare innovation, fostering collaborations with hospitals, research institutions, and technology partners. Through these initiatives, it aims to drive advancements in medical research, public health, and patient care, reinforcing Dubai’s growing reputation as a hub for world-class healthcare and scientific excellence.

