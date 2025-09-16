Arab Cybersecurity Ministerial Council holds 2nd executive office meeting

RIYADH, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Council of Arab Ministers of Cybersecurity held its second Executive Office meeting today via videoconference, with the participation of Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government.

The meeting approved the Arab Cybersecurity Strategy, endorsed mechanisms for admitting international organisations as observers, and recommended the agenda for the Council’s upcoming ministerial session in Riyadh later this month.

The decisions aim to strengthen joint Arab efforts in building a secure cyberspace and coordinating positions in international forums.