Sharjah Police organises Elderly Forum to enhance services

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police General Command, through its Traffic and Licensing Services Centre and in collaboration with the Sharjah Social Services Department, hosted an Elderly Forum at the Sharjah Old Cars Club. The initiative aimed to gather insights and suggestions from elderly citizens to enhance police services while honouring their contributions and societal value.

The forum was attended by Brigadier Dr. Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director-General of Operations and Security Support; Brigadier Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate and Traffic and Licensing Services Centre; as well as several officers and elderly community members.

Brigadier Dr. Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi highlighted the forum as part of Sharjah Police’s ongoing commitment to community partnership. He emphasised the importance of involving elderly customers in shaping development plans and aligning services with their daily needs, in accordance with the leadership’s focus on improving quality of life.