SBWC empowers members as strategic partner for WJME 2025

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), serving as the official Strategic Partner for the 56th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show 2025 (WJME), will also be providing a platform for its members to showcase their brands at the global exhibition.

As the largest and longest-running trade event of its kind in the region, this opportunity will give these female-led businesses unparalleled access to an elite international market.

Scheduled to take place at Expo Centre Sharjah from 24–28 September, the bi-annual WJME exhibition is a cornerstone event for the luxury industry. Since its inception in 1993 and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, it has been instrumental in solidifying Sharjah’s reputation as a regional hub for luxury goods, attracting over 500 exhibitors featuring the latest in watches, jewellery, gold, and precious stones.

This strategic partnership also taps into a high-growth market, with the jewellery sector in the MENA region projected to reach approximately $11.48 billion in revenue in 2025, with an expected annual growth rate of about 10.2%.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, stated,“Our role as Strategic Partner for WJME 2025 is a natural extension of our mission to empower women as key drivers of economic diversification and excellence. This collaboration provides a world-class platform for our members to not only display their exceptional craftsmanship and innovative business models but also to engage with a discerning global audience.”

The event also serves as an integral meeting point for industry leaders, drawing thousands of visitors, with the last edition welcoming over 66,000 attendees from 52 countries.

