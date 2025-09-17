'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The “Kuwaiti Cultural Days in the UAE” opened on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre and will run until 18th September.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), in celebration of Kuwait's designation as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media in 2025.

The Kuwaiti delegation is led by Saad Al-Enezi, Assistant Secretary-General of the NCCAL for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and includes more than 20 members of the Kuwaiti folk troupe and eight administrators.

The opening was attended by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Culture; Jamal Al Ghunaim, Kuwait’s Ambassador to the UAE; and senior officials.

The programme featured an art exhibition, a display of publications and photographs, a performance by the Kuwaiti folk troupe, and a short documentary on UAE-Kuwait bilateral ties.

On the second day, Dr. Yahya Al Kandari will deliver a lecture on Arabian horses, in conjunction with the ongoing exhibitions. The third day will include musical performances by the Kuwaiti troupe.

Mubarak Al-Nakhi said Kuwait’s selection as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media in 2025 reflects its long-standing role in shaping the Arab cultural scene. He highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Kuwait, underpinned by shared history and values.

Ambassador Al Ghunaim said the event reaffirms strong bonds between the two nations, adding that Kuwait’s cultural institutions will continue to play a leading role through book fairs, theatre festivals and artistic initiatives. He noted that both Kuwait and the UAE have pioneered cultural development in the Gulf and wider Arab world.

Al-Enezi underlined that cultural cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait has grown steadily over the years based on shared history, language, and culture, extending across political, economic and social domains.

The programme includes visual arts, performances, lectures and film screenings, highlighting the historic and fraternal ties binding the two peoples.