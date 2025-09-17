CDA launches second phase of ‘Ethraa’ to boost social impact

DUBAI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) has rolled out phase two of the "Ethraa" programme, a pioneering initiative that introduces an upgraded framework of organisational standards to raise institutional efficiency and reinforce the long-term impact of public-benefit associations.

Built on three key pillars, the second phase encompasses eight core standards and 23 sub-standards, in line with global best practices in governance, institutional performance and measuring social impact.

The standards provide participating organisations with tools to evaluate their capacities, raise performance levels and achieve enduring benefits for the community. A total of 126 licenced public-benefit associations in Dubai are taking part in this phase.

Huraiz Almur bin Huraiz, CEO of the Regulation and Social Services Sector at CDA, said that the programme reflects Dubai’s commitment to adopting global best practices in advancing the social sector.

He noted that it places public-benefit associations within a clear and comprehensive framework of standards that drive institutional efficiency and strengthen their social contributions, stressing that investing in these organisations is a direct investment in community cohesion and sustainable giving.

