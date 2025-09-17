Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation participates in 'Doha Forum on Educational Innovation'

DUBAI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences took part in the Forum on Educational Innovation and Knowledge-to-Practice Transformation, organised by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in collaboration with Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education, which concluded yesterday in Doha.

Participating in the sixth session titled, "Institutional Partnerships in Supporting Educational Innovation,” Dr. Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, emphasised the importance of moving educational projects from theoretical concepts to practical, implementable initiatives, highlighting the role of institutional partnerships in this shift

She cited Gulf examples of collaboration between education, the private sector and incubators such as FABLAB, saying educational innovation must be an institutional practice rooted in research and application.

“Educational innovation is not a passing slogan but an institutional practice grounded in scientific research and practical application,” Dr. Al Ghawi stated.

She noted that partnerships with the private sector and incubators help strengthen educational identity, enable education systems to respond to global change and preserve cultural authenticity. She underlined the Foundation’s role in fostering innovation through promoting creativity, offering international awards as platforms of excellence, and investing in human capital with advanced training for teachers and education leaders.