Experience Abu Dhabi launches season two of ‘Al Ain: A Living Oasis’

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched the second season of its "Al Ain: A Living Oasis" campaign under the Experience Abu Dhabi tourism brand, showcasing the authentic heritage, family adventures and natural beauty of the historic city.

The new season follows Emirati photographer and explorer Obaid Albudoor and engineer and poet Salem Al Attas as they continue their immersive journey through Dar Al Zain, highlighting the harmony between culture, adventure, relaxation and family experiences in Al Ain.

