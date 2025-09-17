National MS Society awards top student projects in 'Universal Design For Inclusion Programme'

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has announced the three winning projects of the inaugural edition of the Universal Design for Inclusion Programme.

The inaugural cycle brought together over 80 students who worked in teams to submit more than 30 design projects that tackled challenges in three focus areas: cognitive, communication, and mobility, where people living with multiple sclerosis and other chronic conditions often face limitations in daily life.

In the Cognitive category, the winning project was Lexy, an AI-powered tool developed by students at the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah that simplifies complex text and tracks clarity in real time. With Arabic language support, the tool offers valuable assistance to people living with conditions that affect memory and concentration.

In Communication, the winning innovation was Ni’mah, a discreet smart bracelet developed by students at the University of Sharjah. The bracelet translates emergency sounds into light and vibration alerts, helping individuals with hearing impairments respond quickly in critical situations.

In the Mobility category, VersaGrip was selected as the winning project. Developed by students at the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the AI-powered assistive grip device draws inspiration from Emirati jewelry, blending cultural identity with functionality and reducing stigma around assistive technology.

The programme was delivered in partnership with six leading UAE universities across 11 campuses and supported by more than 45 faculty and industry mentors.

“What stood out in this programme was the creativity of the solutions and the empathy behind them,” said Maral Alexandrian, Acting Executive Director at the National MS Society. “Each project reflected a deep awareness of the lived experiences not only of people with MS, but also of anyone whose mobility, communication, or cognitive abilities are impacted in ways that make daily life less accessible."