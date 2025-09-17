Ajman Energy Committee assigns Transport Authority to enforce violations of petroleum materials trading

AJMAN, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Energy Committee in Ajman signed an agreement with the Ajman Transport Authority to delegate judicial enforcement powers regarding violations related to the trading and transportation of petroleum materials.

The move aims to enhance public safety and ensure compliance of establishments and individuals with regulations.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Supreme Energy Committee by Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Committee, and on behalf of the Transport Authority by Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director-General of the Authority.

The agreement authorises the Transport Authority to carry out judicial enforcement duties concerning violations of petroleum trading and transport. This includes apprehending violating vehicles, recording and issuing official reports, conducting periodic and field inspection campaigns, and responding to complaints.

Key violations covered under the agreement include parking petroleum vehicles without a permit or in unauthorised areas, trading petroleum materials without a permit, and operating petroleum transport vehicles in violation of trading regulations.

Both parties stated that the agreement is part of strengthening government cooperation and institutional integration among local entities. It will enhance the efficiency of inspection and monitoring procedures, ensure the safety of petroleum trading and transport operations by vehicles, achieve compliance with regulations, and improve service quality in the emirate.

They emphasised that this step will also enhance traffic safety, protect lives and property, and support the emirate’s efforts to implement best practices in energy and transport, in line with Ajman’s vision for sustainable development.