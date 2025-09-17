Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Chinese Ambassador

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today received Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, who came to greet him.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and his accompanying delegation, praising the strong and steadily developing ties between the UAE and China, and reaffirming the UAE’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with Beijing.

The ambassador thanked Sheikh Saud for the warm welcome and hospitality, commending the robust bilateral relations and highlighting Umm Al Qaiwain’s ongoing development and investment potential.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.