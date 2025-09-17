UAE-based artists, designers, creative businesses, manufacturers invited to shape this year’s Eid Al Etihad celebration through creative merchandise

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Eid Al Etihad Team announced an open call for artists, designers, creative businesses, and manufacturers across the UAE to apply to create official merchandise for the 54th Eid Al Etihad, the annual celebration marking the moment the UAE came together on 2 December 1971. In line with the Year of Community, the open call aims to nurture the variety of talents found in the UAE, inviting them to become part of the UAE’s story and the nationwide celebration of its union.

Applicants are asked to share creative merchandise concepts that are more than just products, but rather tokens of memory that reflect the UAE’s identity and bring communities together in joy and unity.

In anticipation of the open call, Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs of the Eid Al Etihad Team, said:'‘This open call is an opportunity for partnership and inclusion, where creativity connects people and strengthens the emotional bond with our shared national story. We’re excited to collaborate with our creative community to develop sustainable merchandise rooted in our heritage, community, and unity, evoking joy for the present and excitement for the future we build together.

The Eid Al Etihad Team will work with selected applicants to showcase and distribute their work as part of the official Eid Al Etihad merchandise. Applicants who are not selected, along with all other individuals and entities, are encouraged to use the Eid Al Etihad brand, available on the website www.EidAlEtihad.ae, in all celebrations and share the creativity with our community and on social media, helping shape a united 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration.

Applications are open from 17 September to 17 October 2025. They can be submitted through the following link, also available on the official Eid Al Etihad social media channels and website.