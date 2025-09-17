UAE University secures US patent for innovative battery that converts carbon dioxide into clean energy

AL AIN,17th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has been granted a new US patent titled, Metal-Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Battery Cell, marking a significant scientific achievement in the field of green batteries and clean energy technologies. This innovative invention introduces a zero-gap flow-type metal-CO2 battery cell, designed to convert carbon dioxide gas into electrical energy and valuable chemical products such as formate and hydrocarbons.

The invention aims to address environmental challenges caused by carbon emissions by providing a highly efficient battery system with superior energy conversion performance, surpassing the power density and current levels of conventional batteries.

Professor Dr Ali Al Marzouqi, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies at UAEU, said: “The new cell offers a practical solution to carbon pollution by combining high efficiency with environmental sustainability. This invention opens new horizons for utilising carbon dioxide in energy production and places UAEU at the forefront of global leadership in clean energy technologies.”

Dr Muhammad Kashif Aslam, one of the lead inventors, said: “This invention represents a breakthrough in battery technology. We successfully developed a cell that uses carbon dioxide as a reactive source, contributing to emission reduction and its conversion into sustainable clean energy. This technology enhances the potential transition towards a green, innovation-driven economy.”

UAEU continues to advance its research efforts by developing innovative technologies that support the nation’s vision for sustainability and carbon neutrality, while strengthening its role as a leading academic and research institution regionally and globally.