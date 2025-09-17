UAE participates in 55th Meeting of WTO Parliamentary Conference Steering Committee

GENEVA, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, member of the Federal National Council Parliamentary Division in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and member of the Steering Committee of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Parliamentary Conference, participated in the Committee’s 55th meeting held in Geneva, in the presence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO.

In his remarks on behalf of the UAE Parliamentary Division, Dr. Al Muhairi emphasised that among the most important global trade issues to be discussed at the upcoming WTO Parliamentary Conference is exploring ways to support an inclusive and accessible global trading system that contributes to shared prosperity, growth, and development—while ensuring that trade becomes more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

He stressed the importance of discussing how parliaments can contribute to strengthening global trade and mobilising joint efforts to shape a prosperous future for multilateral global trade through a system that is more resilient, fair, forward-looking, and supportive of technology and innovation.

Dr. Al Muhairi further highlighted the importance of examining the role of artificial intelligence and modern technologies in advancing global trade, supply chains, and sustainable development, while addressing environmental and climate challenges.

He also underlined the need to integrate emerging and developing economies into global trade, provide support for small and medium-sized enterprises to enhance their role in the global economy, achieve trade justice, and consider the impact of protectionist and precautionary trade measures by states on the global trading system.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of strengthening global supply chains to withstand sudden shocks and crises related to food security and energy security, and incorporating environmentally friendly standards and climate-change mitigation measures into trade agreements and national policies.

The Steering Committee is composed of around 30 representatives from various member parliaments of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the European Parliament and other international organisations.