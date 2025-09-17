ZHO celebrates graduation of first cohort of PoD in Emiratisation Empowerment Programme in Al Ain

AL AIN, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), in collaboration with the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of participants in the programme, which represents a specialised professional diploma in the banking sector.

The ceremony was held at the Al Ain Autism Centre, affiliated with the ZHO, and marked the graduation of 23 students with determination after completing the five-month programme, which was conducted over two days per week.

The event was attended by several strategic partners and families of the graduates, along with Marwan Al Muhairi, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, in addition to senior leaders from ZHO and the EIF.

Nafea Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at ZHO, delivered a speech in which he emphasised that graduating this cohort of People of Determination represents a significant step toward their effective integration into the labor market, particularly in the banking sector, which is considered a vital pillar supporting the country’s economic development. He praised the graduates’ perseverance, learning capabilities, and their success in acquiring skills that qualify them for specialised roles that will strengthen their career journeys and open new horizons for them.

For his part, Marwan Al Muhairi stressed that the graduation of the first cohort of the “Banking Diploma Programme” is the culmination of a shared vision aimed at empowering national talents. It also reflects the Institute’s commitment to designing the program as a bridge linking the aspirations of People of Determination with the evolving needs of the financial sector, while providing high-quality, tailored education suited to their abilities.

He explained that the graduates’ success demonstrates their competence and capability to contribute to enriching the financial sector with qualified professionals who can drive development and strengthen the UAE’s competitive position on the global stage.

Speakers at the ceremony further emphasised that the programme embodies a pioneering model for empowering People of Determination, by equipping them with professional and administrative skills that enhance their opportunities for Emiratisation and open up broad prospects for productive and sustainable employment.

The ceremony also featured the honouring of the Emirates Institute of Finance with a commemorative shield in appreciation of its role in making the program a success, in addition to the distribution of graduation certificates to the participants amid a festive atmosphere.



