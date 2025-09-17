UAEREP reviews progress of Cycle 5 awardee project on Cloud Susceptibility to Hygroscopic Seeding

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Strategic Directions Committee (SDC) of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) has conducted a midterm site visit to Michigan Technological University to assess the progress of its Cycle 5 awardee project titled “Laboratory and Modeling Studies of Cloud Susceptibility to Hygroscopic Seeding.”

Led by Professor Will Cantrell, Associate Provost for Graduate Education and Dean of the Graduate School at Michigan Tech, the project aims to identify the specific cloud characteristics and conditions under which hygroscopic seeding or electrical modification can induce changes in cloud structure that lead to enhanced precipitation.

The SDC is responsible for overseeing the technical, financial, and research monitoring of UAEREP awarded projects to ensure that each initiative remains on track for successful completion within the programme’s three-year timeframe. National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) provides awardees with access to state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced weather monitoring systems, cloud seeding aircraft, and high-performance computing infrastructure enabling them to conduct cutting-edge research under real-world conditions.

In addition to infrastructure, NCM offers specialised technical expertise and comprehensive logistical support, working closely with research teams to ensure efficient project execution, accurate data collection, and successful field test campaigns.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the NCM, and the President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said: “The SDC visit to Michigan Tech University highlights UAEREP’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that every funded project delivers measurable scientific and operational impact.

This continued engagement with research teams enables us to guide innovation toward outcomes that are not only technically sound but also relevant to real-world challenges. Such collaborative efforts strengthen the UAE’s contribution to global climate adaptation and water sustainability in line with our leadership’s vision to address water scarcity through innovation, global partnerships, and scalable solutions.”

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said: “The project led by Professor Will Cantrell demonstrates a well-defined scientific approach and innovative methodology that aligns with UAEREP’s goal of supporting impactful, interdisciplinary research in rain enhancement. Their use of the Pi Chamber to simulate cloud conditions and test seeding materials, combined with advanced modeling and strong cross-institutional collaboration, is helping generate insights that are directly relevant to operational rain enhancement.

We value the team’s commitment to high-quality research and meaningful collaboration and look forward to seeing how their findings contribute to effective rain enhancement solutions.”

During the visit, Professor Cantrell and his research team presented updates on experimental progress, including the completion of the first intensive cloud chamber experiments at the MTU Pi Chamber. These experiments tested multiple seeding materials, including the NaCl-TiO₂ core-shell particles (CSNT), which were originally developed during UAEREP’s First Cycle by leveraging nanotechnology. The CSNT particles demonstrated remarkable efficiency, rapidly transforming cloud droplets into larger particles using five times less mass than conventional uncoated salt particles.

The team also showcased the deployment of a new Cloud Droplet Measurement System (CDMS-2), developed in collaboration with Mesa Photonics, which enhances the precision and resolution of droplet formation measurements. The project has fostered strong industry-academia collaboration, involving Michigan Tech, the University of Utah, Weather Modification International, and Mesa Photonics. A notable outcome of this collaboration is the release of a cloud chamber “Digital Twin” on GitHub to connect laboratory findings with real-world cloud seeding scenarios.

As part of its broader commitment to capacity-building, the project will also create internship opportunities for students from the UAE, allowing them to gain practical experience at Michigan Tech and actively contribute to ongoing research in atmospheric sciences.

