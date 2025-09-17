Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in 2025

DUBAI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – National Industries Park (NIP), DP World’s industrial hub in Dubai, has secured more than AED 1 billion in new projects so far this year, underlining strong investor confidence in the emirate’s growing industrial base.

Between January and September, NIP leased over 7 million square feet of land, with the majority allocated to greenfield projects that will fuel new manufacturing capacity. The surge in demand takes NIP’s tenant based past 400 companies, together supporting more than 24,700 jobs.

New customers this year include Danube Building Materials, LT Foods Middle East and Trilogy Fab Trailers Manufacturing among others. The investments add to the park's strong performance in 2024, when new customer registrations nearly doubled year-on-year.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: “Nationwide value added in manufacturing is projected at AED 160 billion in 2025, with output rising steadily under supportive industrial agendas. NIP’s performance highlights Dubai’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and the strong flow of greenfield projects demonstrates investor confidence in our ability to help businesses scale quickly, creating jobs and driving industrial growth.”

Demand is being driven by the construction sector, automotive, electronics and food manufacturing, as businesses expand to serve Dubai’s growing population and large-scale infrastructure projects.

To support its expanding customer base, NIP is strengthening its customer-first approach through upgraded digital systems, a refreshed brand identity and targeted regional outreach to attract premium investments and drive sustainable growth.

According to a 2023 Economic Impact Study conducted by Ernst & Young (EY), NIP contributed 17% of Dubai’s industrial output. With new facilities set to become operational, the park is expected to create more indirect jobs and accelerate manufacturing growth across the UAE.

NIP forms part of DP World’s flagship assets in the UAE, including Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone. Canada’s CDPQ and Saudi Arabia’s Hassana Investment Company hold equity stakes in the three assets, reflecting strong international investor confidence in Dubai’s trade and industrial ecosystem.