Future of UAE's aviation sector lies on qualified human capital: GCAA

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – As aviation rapidly evolves, the UAE believes the future of the sector lies not only in advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, but also in people.

According to An Inside Look at Civil Aviation in the UAE: (4) The International Cooperation Program: Investing in Capacity Building in Civil Aviation, issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), investing in human capital and knowledge-sharing has become a cornerstone of the UAE’s civil aviation strategy, ensuring a skilled national workforce while reinforcing its global partnerships for inclusive, sustainable development.

This approach is a natural continuation of the UAE’s aviation journey, following advancements in safety, airspace management, infrastructure, and innovation, by focusing on empowering professionals and sharing expertise across borders.

At the heart of the UAE’s civil aviation sector is a growing base of professionals, both national and international, trained, licensed, and equipped to drive forward progress.

The UAE has licensed:

• 10,108 Pilot License

• 38,404 Cabin Crew License

• 4651 Engineers

• 464 Air Traffic Controllers

• 427 Flight Dispatchers

Launched in 2012 by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the International Cooperation Programme has become a flagship platform for aviation knowledge exchange, technical assistance, and capacity-building, particularly in support of developing countries.

Since its inception, the program has supported over 15,000 participants through:

• Leadership development and women’s empowerment programs

• Technical consultations and field support missions

• Workshops, training sessions, and institutional development assistance

The UAE has a clear vision to support ICAO Member States in overcoming challenges related to ICAO compliance, capacity development, and institutional growth. Through initiatives such as the ICAO Ready Initiative and the Civil Aviation Experience Exchange Programme, combined with extensive training efforts in collaboration with national institutions, the UAE has achieved significant milestones, including:

• 2,053 training sessions and workshops delivered

• 99 tailored technical consultations provided

• 51 field support missions conducted

These outcomes reinforce the UAE’s position as a trusted global partner in strengthening institutional aviation capacity, especially in support of ICAO’s Imitative ‘No Country Left Behind’ initiative.

Recognising that tomorrow’s aviation challenges require fresh thinking and inclusive leadership, the UAE has partnered with ICAO and other stakeholders to nurture future professionals through initiatives such as:

• The Global Accelerators Ambassadors Program

• The Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP)

• The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Aviation Award (SMBR GAA), celebrating pioneering research contributions to aviation safety, innovation, and sustainability.

These efforts are designed to build an ecosystem that nurtures ambition, fosters innovation, and facilitates knowledge sharing across generations and borders.

As part of its commitment to transparency and providing in-depth analytical insights into the developments within the civil aviation sector, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority is launching a new series of analytical reports titled “A Closer Look: Civil Aviation in the UAE.”

This series aims to highlight key milestones, challenges, and future opportunities based on official data and accumulated operational experience. It also sheds light on the strategic approach adopted by the UAE to establish itself as a pivotal global hub influencing the current reality and shaping the future of civil aviation.

