ADGM Academy, Abu Dhabi Family Business Council sign strategic partnership to advance family business excellence

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) --ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, marking a significant milestone in collaborative efforts to strengthen and future-proof the family business cluster in Abu Dhabi.

Through this partnership, ADGMA and ADFBC will jointly design and deliver advanced training and awareness programmes, educational seminars, and capacity-building initiatives tailored to the unique needs of family businesses in Abu Dhabi. Areas of focus include family governance, succession planning, wealth management, understanding global best practices, leadership and entrepreneurship development and skills for resolving family conflict, all of which are key pillars for sustainable growth and generational continuity.

The collaboration also seeks to leverage the Academy’s extensive research capabilities, global network of academic and industry experts, as well as resources to develop insightful thought-leadership, practical workshops, and digital learning tools and platforms. Dedicated events with international experts and speakers will also be designed and hosted to address the evolving needs of family business members.

These initiatives are aimed at enhancing the knowledge ecosystem for family businesses, supporting family business projects and initiatives and empowering future leaders to navigate evolving challenges with resilience, preparedness and strategic insight.

The MoU was signed during a formal ceremony at the ADGM Academy Innovation Hub by Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGMA & Research Centre, and Ali Mohamad Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, underscoring the strategic importance of this alliance.

Commenting on the MoU, Mansoor Jaffar stated, “This partnership with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council reinforces ADGM Academy’s commitment to driving national development and knowledge transfer. Family businesses form the backbone of the UAE’s economy, and together, we aim to equip them with the tools, skills, and strategic foresight to thrive across generations, with both agility and confidence.”

Ali Mohamad Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “This agreement marks a milestone in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s business environment and competitiveness regionally and globally. Our collaboration with ADGM Academy underscores our commitment to supporting family businesses, helping them adopt global best practices that ensure continuity and growth across generations. By equipping them with tools in governance, strategy, and competitiveness, we enable them to seize opportunities and reinforce their vital role in diversifying the economy and driving a knowledge- and innovation-based future.”

As the knowledge arm of the region’s leading international financial centre, ADGMA continues to catalyse capacity building, innovation, and talent development in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

