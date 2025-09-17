Integrated Transport Centre participates in 20th International Conference on Road Safety Research in UK

LEEDS, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, participated in the 20th International Conference on Road Safety on Five Continents (RS5C), held recently in Leeds, United Kingdom. Organised by the Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute (VTI), the event provided a global platform for leading experts and specialists to discuss the latest research and best practices in road safety and mobility.

The ITC delegation participated in the scientific poster session on the first day of the conference, presenting a research paper entitled “Risk Analysis of Distracted Driving Behaviour: A Case Study of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.” The paper generated lively discussion among participants and offered an opportunity to exchange expertise and ideas on innovative, safe and sustainable approaches to improving road safety.

In this context, Eng. Abdulla Hamad Al Eryani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “ITC’s involvement in this international forum reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to employing the latest global practices in road safety. By harnessing technology, leveraging data and analysis, and strengthening collaboration with international partners, we aim to build a safer and more sustainable mobility system that supports the Emirate’s long-term aspirations.”

The conference sessions offered a valuable opportunity for the ITC delegation to explore ways of developing safer mobility systems. They introduced new frameworks for assessing safety strategies and modelling accident risks through integrated data analysis. Discussions also considered the use of machine learning to examine the interaction between vehicles, drivers and the environment, as well as advanced road safety analytics to classify urban roads and measure risk indicators. This reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to staying at the forefront of progress in this vital sector.

These efforts highlight Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model of innovation and sustainability in the mobility sector, reinforcing its role as a global destination for building a safe and advanced mobility system, and supporting its long-term strategic goal of achieving zero road fatalities (Vision Zero).