UAE Space Agency organises Space Economic Survey 2025 Workshop

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Space Agency organised a workshop to launch the Space Economic Survey 2025 to measure the performance of the national space sector. The workshop was attended by representatives from federal and local government organisations, private sector leaders, academic and research institutions, as well as representatives of emerging and investment companies operating in the space sector.

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency, said: “The workshop marks the beginning of a new phase of accuracy and transparency in measuring the space sector's performance.”

Al Qubaisi added: “Our fruitful cooperation with local partners ensures the survey’s comprehensiveness and data reliability and reflects the maturity of the UAE’s space environment. It also enriches the decision-making process with science-based insights.”

Fatima Al Shamsi, Director of the Space Policies and International Relations Department at the UAE Space Agency, affirmed that the Economic Survey is a strategic tool to better understand the dynamics of the space sector, accurately identify opportunities and challenges, and support decision-making based on reliable scientific data. She explained that “the survey results will help guide future policies and investments, enhancing the sector’s contribution to the non-oil national economy in the years ahead.”

This workshop forms part of the UAE’s commitment to building a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation, with the space sector recognised as a key driver of future growth and economic diversification.

The survey has been designed as the national knowledge reference for measuring the economic impact of the UAE’s space sector, in collaboration with government entities, the private sector, and academic and research institutions. This effort contributes to strengthening transparency, providing a clear picture of the sector’s size and trends, and highlighting its contribution to the non-oil GDP.

