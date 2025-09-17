Dubai Health earns highest Epic Gold Stars rating for its Electronic Medical Record system

DUBAI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Health has received the Epic Gold Stars Level 10 designation for its Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system ranking it among the top 3% of healthcare institutions worldwide using the Epic system to receive this recognition. Epic’s Gold Stars Programme is a global, 10-level system that evaluates healthcare institutions’ readiness in adopting and utilizing Epic’s EMR system. Level 10, the program’s highest distinction, is awarded to institutions that use more than 95% of the system’s Gold Star features.

The announcement was made during the Epic User Group Meeting 2025 in Wisconsin, USA, where healthcare leaders from Epic customers around the world convened to review advances in medical technology.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Dubai Health’s ongoing efforts to deliver smart, seamless, and convenient healthcare services to patients, aligned with international best practices and standards.

Atif Albraiki, Chief Digital and AI Officer at Dubai Health, said: “Achieving Level 10 in the Epic Gold Stars Program, and joining the top 3% of healthcare institutions worldwide using the Epic system, reflects our commitment to using advanced technologies to elevate the quality of our healthcare services.”

He added: “This achievement is a reflection of Dubai’s visionary leadership and the collective efforts of Dubai Health’s teams, who helped build a seamless and safe care journey for patients; in line with our ‘Patient First’ promise.”

Launched in 2017, the Epic system connects patient records across all Dubai Health hospitals and centers. Clinicians can access patients’ information and medical records in real time, reducing delays in diagnosis and supporting better treatment decisions.

