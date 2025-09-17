ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) today published its 2024 ADIA Review, providing a thorough overview of its activities over the past year and outlook for the year ahead.

Established in 1976, ADIA is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation.

The 2024 ADIA Review includes a detailed analysis of market conditions across the many asset classes in which we invest and significant developments within each of our investing departments.

In 2024, global markets were a study in contrasts. Economic, earnings, and technology-related optimism propelled risk assets to their second consecutive year of significant gains, even as geopolitical and structural risks mounted.

Against this backdrop, ADIA’s diversification, agility and emphasis on total portfolio management enabled it to deliver a strong performance throughout 2024.

In recent years, ADIA has implemented a scientific approach across the organisation and has invested significantly in its in-house quantitative and data analysis capabilities. This has allowed for more dynamic adjustments at the total portfolio level to capitalise on time-bound opportunities, while also enhancing ADIA’s ability to capture long-term trends.

As at 31 December 2024, ADIA’s 20-year and 30-year annualised rates of return, on a point-to-point basis, were respectively 6.3% and 7.1%, compared to 6.4% and 6.8% in 2023.

The Operational Review includes a more detailed look at some of ADIA’s major initiatives last year, including:

• The evolution of ADIA’s middle and back office (MBO): ADIA’s MBO functions have moved beyond traditional support activities to become drivers of innovation and agility across the organisation. They now act as a critical enabler of total portfolio management through transparency and swift, streamlined execution.

• Embedding quant, data and AI skills across the organization: ADIA has embraced a scientific mindset across the organisation, drawing on the latest technologies and approaches and cultivating a dynamic work environment that supports innovation. Meanwhile, developing its UAE national talent remains a cornerstone of ADIA’s recruitment strategy.

• ADIA Lab’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s digital ecosystem: ADIA Lab, the independent institution engaged in basic and applied research in data and computational sciences, expanded its annual Symposium to a three-day event, bringing together an esteemed group of global experts to focus on key issues shaping the development and adoption of artificial intelligence. The Symposium’s success represents just one of the ways that ADIA Lab is contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growth as a global hub for cutting-edge research, while also promoting education opportunities aimed at nurturing Abu Dhabi’s future talent.

