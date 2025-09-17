UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Economic Clusters, agenda of UAE Government’s Annual Meetings

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired a Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Today, I chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the new government season at Qasr Al Watan, which we hope will be a season of prosperity, progress, and growth for our nation.

The first decision approved was the National Policy for Economic Clusters, aimed at developing clusters of industries, services, and institutions with shared characteristics across the UAE, while leveraging the unique strengths of each emirate. The policy is designed to enhance sectoral capabilities, expand access to global markets, and contribute more than AED 30 billion annually to the national GDP, while reinforcing the global competitiveness of the UAE economy.

H.H. added: “The Cabinet also approved the agenda for the UAE Government Annual Meetings, scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 November in Abu Dhabi with the participation of 500 senior government officials. This year’s agenda will focus on education, healthcare, family and national identity, the economy, and applications of artificial intelligence. The objective is to strengthen a unified national team spirit and further enhance the competitiveness of government services, institutions, and strategies.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, “The Cabinet approved the establishment of the UAE Council for Integrative Medicine, chaired by Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. Integrative medicine combines modern medicine with traditional practices, addressing the health of body, mind, and spirit to improve prevention and treatment. The Council’s mandate is to recognize alternative disciplines, develop treatment protocols that complement modern medicine, raise awareness, establish national guidelines, and build new capacities and specializations in this field.

H.H. confirmed, “The Cabinet reviewed the progress report of the UAE Genomics Council, which has successfully launched the premarital medical screening programme. The Council now has more than 8,500 trainees and over 750,000 participants in the National Genome Programme. Its work is central to advancing the healthcare system and protecting future generations from preventable diseases.

The Cabinet also approved the updated National Plan for Reducing Aviation Sector Emissions, in line with the UAE’s global environmental commitments. It reviewed the outcomes of the National Environmental Policy, focused on sustainability and biodiversity, as well as the National Air Quality Agenda 2031 and coordination between federal and local authorities. Environmental protection remains a core pillar of our sustainable development journey.

H.H. added, “The Cabinet further approved the reconstitution of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the UAE Council for Digital Economy, and the UAE Entrepreneurship Council. It ratified 85 international agreements across multiple sectors and approved the hosting of 12 specialised international events supported by the UAE Government.

H.H. concluded, “All national teams are advancing their plans as intended, performance indicators confirm the success of their efforts, and every sector of our economy is progressing in line with the vision set by the President of the UAE.”

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet has approved the National Policy for Economic Clusters, a strategic framework designed to boost economic growth and improve the competitiveness of the UAE’s economy at both the macro and sectoral levels by means of establishing clusters of interconnected industries, services, and the organisations associated with them, in specific geographic areas.

The economic clusters policy will leverage multiple advantages, including natural resources, geographic location, business environment, and integrated links, in addition to leading companies and mature and advanced economic sectors. The policy will strategically establish economic clusters nationwide in key sectors, including financial services, tourism and hospitality, space, communications and data analytics, and food.

The National Policy for Economic Clusters is expected to contribute to strengthening the country's innovation ecosystem, achieving additional GDP growth of over AED 30 billion annually, and increasing the value of the country's foreign trade by AED 15 billion over the next 7 years.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approved the agenda for the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings, which will be held on November 4, 5, and 6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, featuring over 500 government leaders.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved the formation of the UAE Council for Integrative Medicine, chaired by Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. The Council aims to advance integrative medicine in the UAE, combining modern medical practices, traditional healing, and complementary therapies under an evidence-based framework to deliver personalised and holistic healthcare.

The Council seeks to ensure good governance of the integrative medicine ecosystem by shaping national strategies, policies, and regulations while fostering research, innovation, and public awareness. By coordinating with federal and local health authorities, the Council will drive education, talent development, and capacity building within the healthcare workforce, and encourage public-private partnerships to position the UAE as a regional and global leader in this fast-growing medical field.

The UAE Cabinet approved a comprehensive package of national cybersecurity policies and programmes aimed at strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure and enhancing trust in advanced technological systems. The updated framework introduces a unified approach to information security, aligning with international best practices and ensuring effective protection against emerging cyber threats across all critical sectors. It focuses on strengthening risk management, enhancing workforce readiness, improving system resilience, and establishing advanced mechanisms for monitoring, prevention, and rapid response.

In the same meeting, the Cabinet approved the third edition of the National Plan to reduce emissions in the aviation sector, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to global environmental agreements under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The Cabinet also reviewed the results of the UAE’s General Environmental Policy assessment. Key achievements include updating the National Green Agenda in 2023, the launch of the National Sustainable Agriculture Programme, and the “Plant the Emirates” initiative, which collectively aim to further integrate environmental goals into the priorities of the UAE’s sectoral strategies.

The Cabinet also reviewed the progress on the National Air Quality Agenda 2031, which seeks to improve air quality across the country by coordinating efforts of federal entities, local governments, and the private sector. The agenda promotes the adoption of clean technologies, enhances air quality monitoring systems, and supports the UAE’s broader commitment to safeguarding a healthy environment for future generations.

The UAE Cabinet reviewed the 2024 Annual Report of the Emirates Genome Council, which highlighted significant achievements and pioneering initiatives. The report mentioned the launch of the Genetic Testing Programme as part of premarital screenings, the “100,000 Genomes for Humanity” initiative, which seeks to enhance global knowledge of rare diseases and accelerate the development of personalised treatment solutions, and the completion of the UAE Reference Genome study.

The Cabinet examined the performance results of the Emirates Investment Authority for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2025. It also reviewed the Federal Government Financial Statistics report for the fiscal year 2024, and the semi-annual report on the achievements of the Emiratisation Strategy in the banking, financial, and insurance sectors. As well as the 2024 Government Digital Transformation Report, highlighting progress in modernising digital services and enhancing operational efficiency.

The meeting’s agenda included reviewing reports on several strategic national initiatives, including the outcomes of the Traditional Crafts Pavilion at the “Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025”, the results of the “Make it in the Emirates - Ramadan Market” initiative, and the achievements of the Comprehensive Smart Healthcare Initiative 2024. It also reviewed performance reports from several federal councils and committees.

During the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed the public schools' readiness results for the 2025-2026 academic year, which included the readiness of public schools in terms of academic affairs, student affairs, school staff affairs, and school buildings and facilities. The total number of students enrolled in public schools for the current academic year reached 283,920 students.

In legislative affairs, the Cabinet approved the issuance of the Regulatory Framework for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the UAE, and the Executive Regulations for the Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 Concerning Consumer Protection, safety requirements for industrial gas facilities, reverse-charge mechanisms on scrap metal trade for VAT purposes, and enhanced tax information exchange procedures. In addition, amendments were approved to regulate services provided by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Culture, and the Federal Youth Authority.

The Cabinet endorsed the restructuring of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy for a three-year mandate, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Cabinet also approved the restructuring of several federal councils and committees, including the UAE Digital Economy Council, chaired by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, chaired by Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; the Economic Integration Committee, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; and the Industry Development Council, chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The UAE Cabinet approved the ratification and signing of 85 international agreements and memoranda of understanding with governments, global organisations, and international entities. These agreements cover investment protection, trade facilitation, aviation services, financial cooperation, food safety, AI applications, digital transformation, and regulatory collaboration across key sectors.

The Cabinet also approved the hosting of 12 major international and regional events, including the World Maritime Day 2025 Parallel Event, the International Conference on AI in Sports.



