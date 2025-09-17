Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts meeting with European Ambassadors

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, hosted European Ambassadors in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss regional and international developments, and explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the United Arab Emirates and European countries.

The minister opened the meeting by briefing the Ambassadors on the recent Extraordinary Session of the Supreme Council of the GCC and the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, stressing the UAE’s unity and solidarity with Qatar in the face of Israel’s cowardly attack on Doha.

Nusseibeh welcomed the strong European support for the joint initiative of Saudi Arabia and France to further broaden recognition of the State of Palestine. She noted: “The future of Palestine continues to be the cornerstone of a peaceful future for the Middle East. In spite of the tremendous challenges we are facing today, we hold on to the vision of two independent countries, Palestine and Israel, living side by side, in peace with each other, and fully integrated in our shared neighborhood.”

Nusseibeh welcomed the overwhelming number of votes in the UN General Assembly for the New York Declaration, including near unanimous European support for the resolution, which underlines the importance of the two-state solution, and calls for the exclusion of Hamas from any governance of Gaza.

In reference to the fifth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, the minister reiterated the UAE’s warnings against policies favored by extremist elements that would undermine the basis and spirit of the Accords.

Nusseibeh also discussed the civil war in Sudan. In this context, she highlighted the recent joint statement by the Arab Republic of Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, welcoming the renewed international commitment for an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians, and for a firm timeline for a transition to a civilian-led government. She reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working closely with regional and international partners to foster dialogue, mobilize support and contribute to initiatives that address the humanitarian crisis and lay the groundwork for sustainable peace.

She noted the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis in line with International Law and the UN Charter, and of mitigating the humanitarian suffering. H.E. underlined the UAE’s ongoing mediation efforts, particularly the exchanges of more than 4,600 war captives between the two sides.

Moreover, Nusseibeh stressed the mutual benefits to liberalizing trade between the UAE and European countries, commending the steady progress in negotiations of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU, and similar agreements that are concluded or in progress with countries outside the EU.

The minister urged European countries to help create the political momentum required for a swift conclusion of the trade talks, which will bring immediate and tangible economic benefits to the people in the UAE and Europe.