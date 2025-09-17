CDA launches updated version of Dubai Social Services Quality Standard

DUBAI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the ‘Year of Community 2025,’ the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has officially launched the updated version (2.0) of the Dubai Social Services Quality Standard, a regulatory framework designed to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in advancing the social sector through world-class quality benchmarks.

The standard is structured around three main pillars: effective leadership and management, high-quality service delivery, and the protection of clients’ and families’ rights. It encompasses 21 core standards, 57 sub-standards, and more than 200 detailed requirements. Special provisions have been integrated for the most vulnerable groups, namely: People of Determination, senior citizens, and children.

A key feature of the updated framework is the Star Rating System (ranging from one to five stars), which measures the institutional maturity of social service providers based on capability, results, and sustainability. This system ensures continuous improvement and tracks the real impact of services on individuals and families.

Commenting on the launch, Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO of Community Regulations and Services Sector at CDA, said: “The updated Dubai Standard reflects our commitment to embedding quality as an institutional culture across the social sector. It ensures that services are designed to meet the aspirations of the community and empower all groups, particularly the most vulnerable. This milestone will elevate Dubai’s social sector to new levels of transparency, efficiency, and innovation.”

The updated standard builds on CDA’s ongoing efforts to establish an integrated social ecosystem that safeguards beneficiaries’ rights and ensures a sustainable quality of life, reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a global model for community development.

