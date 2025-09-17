Arab Youth Centre, Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council host youth circle to boost entrepreneurship

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre (AYC), organised a youth circle titled "Enhancing Arab Youth Entrepreneurship in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

The event formed part of the fourth edition of the Young Arab Pioneers initiative, held from 14–19 September 2025 at the Emirates Foundation headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The youth circle was convened under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre (AYC).

The circle brought together 40 Arab pioneers from the initiative for direct dialogue with senior officials from local government entities. Moderated by Saeed Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, the discussion highlighted the growing role of Arab youth in shaping the future economy, with participants exploring practical ways to advance innovation and sustainable development.

Participants underlined that empowering young people in Abu Dhabi requires strong cooperation between the government and private sectors. They noted that building a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem is vital to enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness on the regional and global stage.

The discussion featured prominent economic leaders and experts.

Eng. Fatima Al Halami, CEO of the AYC, said: “The Young Arab Pioneers initiative serves as a comprehensive practical platform that offers participants unique opportunities to engage with leaders in development sectors and key decision-makers, as well as to connect directly with regional and international investors and experts. The youth circle within the initiative, organised by the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council as a strategic partner, embodies this approach and broadens the horizons for the participating youth.”

She pointed out that the programme is designed to combine specialised training, field visits, and connections with entrepreneurship ecosystems and innovation incubators. “This enables entrepreneurs to advance their projects and transform their ideas into scalable, sustainable models. Through strategic partnerships with leading institutions in Abu Dhabi and the surrounding region, we are committed to providing investment channels, specialised consultations, and extensive networking opportunities within broad economic and knowledge networks,” she added.

Al Halami highlighted that the system not only supports entrepreneurs throughout the program but also provides a long-term pathway tailored to their future needs through specialized follow-up and ongoing investment opportunities. She stressed that building a strong professional network is essential for ensuring project sustainability and transforming these ventures into influential success stories that contribute to strengthening the Arab knowledge economy and enhancing youth presence in global innovation markets.

Mansour Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said: “This circle serves as a strategic platform for strengthening communication between Arab youth, opening new horizons for collaboration with the Arab Youth Centre. It empowers young entrepreneurs by developing their skills, enhancing their contribution to innovation, and reinforcing their role in driving sustainable economic development at both the local and regional levels.”

He outlined the key priorities for advancing Arab youth entrepreneurship: expanding access to finance, developing practical expertise, and creating regulatory frameworks that foster innovation. The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council is actively responding to these priorities through initiatives that strengthen partnerships with government and private sectors, provide incubator platforms for entrepreneurial ideas, and deliver specialised training programmes to build capacity. These efforts are equipping young entrepreneurs to compete with confidence on both the regional and global stage.

He emphasised that the circle embodies Abu Dhabi’s deep belief in the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future. He stressed that young people should not wait for opportunities, but rather create them with creativity, innovation, and bold ambition. Such gatherings, he noted, provide invaluable opportunities for Abu Dhabi’s youth to exchange experiences with their peers in the region, strengthening their ability to transform aspirations into impactful entrepreneurial projects that drive sustainable economic development.

Speakers engaged with questions from youth participants, who demonstrated a growing awareness of the importance of developing entrepreneurial skills and a strong eagerness to benefit from the initiatives and programmes available. Participants highlighted that such discussions create a direct channel of communication between economic leaders and young people, strengthening their confidence to lead innovative projects and opening new horizons for entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi and across the region.



