Abu Dhabi Sports Council reveals dates for 3rd season of Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge

ABU DHABI,17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in cooperation with the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO), has launched the third season of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge 2025–2026. The championship will feature car and motorcycle races, bringing together competitors of various levels across four rounds, running from 25 October 2025 to 4 April 2026.

The organising committee of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge continues to intensify its efforts to develop new talent in the sport. The goal of the third season is to provide beginners with the opportunity to compete alongside seasoned and professional drivers from across the region.

The challenge will comprise four rounds: the first on 25 October 2025 at Sweihan Dunes, Al Ain Region, followed by the second on 13 Decesmber 2025 in Al Dhafra Region, the third on 24 January 2026 in Al Ain Region and the final round on 4 April 2026 in Al Ain Region.

The organising committee has confirmed that both professionals and amateurs will be welcome to participate. Each round is expected to cover a course of more than 100km, with the fastest drivers anticipated to complete the stage in around two hours. Valuable cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of each round.

In its third season, the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge will feature categories for Cars, Buggies, Motorcycles, and Quads (ATVs), all in compliance with the safety and technical regulations of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), and EMSO’s local regulations.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "Building on the successes of the second season of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge, and thanks to our strategic partnership with the Emirates Motorsports Organization, we look forward to consolidating these achievements in the third edition. Our aim is to further develop the skills of local drivers and prepare them to compete at the highest levels of international motorsport, both within the UAE and abroad.

“This challenge represents an important milestone that reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to developing motorsport and reinforcing its position as a leading global destination for major sporting events. It strengthens our international presence and attracts more sports enthusiasts from around the world to take part in its competitions.”

Khalid Bin Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation, said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in organising the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge, and we look forward to further growth and success in its third season. Abu Dhabi has a rich motorsport heritage, combined with its stunning natural landscapes and unique desert terrain, which provide an ideal setting for rally raid competitions.

We believe that hosting local series such as the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge is a vital step in supporting Emirati competitors and sharpening their skills, preparing a new generation capable of competing both regionally and internationally. This was demonstrated in the participation of Emirati drivers in the last edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, one of the rounds of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship."

The Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge was launched as a community-focused sporting initiative in line with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s objectives. The championship quickly attracted professional drivers from across the GCC who joined the new series.