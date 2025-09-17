European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sanctions on extremist ministers

BRUSSELS, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission presented today its proposal to the EU Council to suspend certain trade-related provisions of the Association Agreement between the EU and Israel as well as its proposals for sanctions on extremist ministers and violent settlers and figures from Hamas.

The Commission is also putting on hold its bilateral support to Israel, with the exception of support to civil society.

The proposals follow a review of Israel's compliance with Article 2 of the Agreement, which found that actions taken by the Israeli government represent a breach of essential elements relating to respect for human rights and democratic principles. This entitles the EU to suspend the Agreement unilaterally.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, announced at a press conference that these proposals will be formally presented to the Council of European Foreign Ministers during their meeting next month in Luxembourg.