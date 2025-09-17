Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers

DUBAI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Automechanika Dubai will place Africa’s burgeoning automotive industry firmly in the spotlight when the region’s largest international automotive aftermarket trade show returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 9 to 11 December 2025.

Highlighting the rapid growth potential within Africa’s automotive sector, recent research by ODI Global forecasts the industry’s value to reach US$42 billion by 2027. This growth is being driven by significant developments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is accelerating regional integration, reducing trade barriers, enhancing competitiveness, and creating an investment-friendly environment across the continent.

Further underpinning this trend, research by the World Economic Forum indicates robust demand growth for vehicles in Africa. Annual demand for motorcars and commercial vehicles currently averages around 2.4 million and 300,000 units, respectively.

This figure is expected to exceed 10 million units annually by 2030, according to B&M Analysts, fueled by rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, and the expanding middle class.

Currently, much of Africa’s vehicle demand is met by imported used vehicles, but domestic automotive production is catching up quickly, expanding at an average annual rate of 7%.

To leverage these opportunities, Automechanika Dubai has developed the AfriConnections initiative, which is dedicated to connecting African buyers with global automotive suppliers. AfriConnections is designed to unlock new business opportunities, foster partnerships, and support sustainable, long-term growth across the continent’s automotive aftermarket.

Tommy Le, Show Manager for Automechanika Dubai, said: “Automechanika Dubai serves as a gateway for Africa’s automotive aftermarket. Our AfriConnections platform is purpose-built to bring together African buyers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, service providers, and industry experts. Through strategic partnerships, market insights, and targeted networking opportunities, we’re committed to driving growth and innovation across Africa’s automotive landscape.

AfriConnections will feature a series of specialised sessions on the final day of Automechanika Dubai, covering key topics such as market growth strategies, distribution models, digitalisation and e-commerce trends in Africa, cross-border collaboration opportunities, financing and investment insights.

Automechanika Dubai is based around six key pillars – sustainability, electrification and digitalisation, innovation, training, recruitment and safety. Returning features include the Automechanika Academy, Innovation4Mobility, the Automechanika Awards, the Pitstop Challenge, the Modern Workshop and the Lubricants, Base Oil and Additives Conference.

The show will feature 10 product sections, including Parts and Components, Electrics and Electronics, Accessories and Customising, Car Wash, Care & Detailing, Body & Paint, Diagnostics & Repair, Oils, Lubricants and Fuels, Tyres & Batteries, and a new product area focusing on Connectivity and Autonomous Driving.