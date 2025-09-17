Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 patients & their families from Gaza

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – In cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Arab Emirates has conducted a new medical evacuation flight that included 119 patients and injured individuals, along with their family members, from the Gaza Strip. The flight departed from Ramon Airport in Israel via the Karam Abu Salem crossing.

To date, the UAE has evacuated 2,904 patients and their families to provide them with medical treatment since the onset of the humanitarian crisis.

The latest medical evacuation flight was carried out under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide medical treatment to 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients throughout the nation’s hospitals. These efforts demonstrate the UAE’s leading and ongoing commitment to alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza, providing them with essential medical care, and mitigating the dire consequences of these difficult circumstances.

In this regard, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organsations and Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, emphasised the UAE’s continuous dedication to providing a rapid humanitarian response, including the urgent transport of patients and injured civilians from the Gaza Strip. These efforts demonstrate the UAE’s unwavering and deep-rooted support for the Palestinian people and its commitment to standing by them during emergencies and critical times, as part of its leading international efforts to promote rapid early recovery, ease the suffering of those affected by crises and conflicts, and advance stability worldwide.

Al Shamsi, also underscored the UAE’s coordination with international organisations, particularly the WHO and relevant authorities, to ensure the immediate transfer of critical cases to hospitals across the UAE for appropriate treatment. He highlighted that the UAE provides comprehensive healthcare, educational, and cultural services to all patients and their families accommodated at Emirates Humanitarian City (EHC), helping to rapidly address the effects of this catastrophic crisis, particularly for patients, children, the elderly, and women. Al Shamsi further affirmed that the UAE continues to provide all necessary healthcare services, medicines, and medical supplies on its hospital ship off the coast of El Arish, Egypt, as well as at the field hospital in southern Gaza.

As part of its urgent response plans, the UAE continues its leading humanitarian efforts and unwavering endeavours, in cooperation with United Nations organisations and international partners, to mitigate the catastrophic impacts of the ongoing crisis and alleviate the humanitarian suffering faced by the residents of the Strip.