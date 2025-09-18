Ajman Municipality launches campaign to ensure safe, healthy school environment

AJMAN, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman (MPDA) has launched a comprehensive inspection campaign across schools in the emirate, coinciding with the start of the new academic year.

The campaign is part of an integrated plan to foster a safe and healthy educational environment for students and staff in educational institutions.

The municipality emphasised that student safety remains a top priority, in line with Ajman Vision 2030, which seeks to enhance the attractiveness and liveability of the emirate.

Dr. Eng. Khalid Muin Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health Sector at the MPDA, affirmed that the department is adopting proactive supervisory measures. These include monitoring and approving school food suppliers in line with the highest food safety standards, ensuring establishments hold top regulatory ratings, complying with food safety systems, providing accurate nutritional labels detailing ingredients and allergens, and prohibiting banned food products within schools.

Dr. Eng. Al Hosani explained that the MPDA has implemented a regular inspection programme to ensure the safety of food and water in schools. As part of the programme, samples are routinely taken and subjected to microbiological and chemical laboratory tests to verify compliance with approved standards. Immediate action is taken against any non-compliant products, including temporary suspension until corrective measures are applied, to ensure that students are not exposed to health risks.

He added that qualified specialists at the MPDA have organised training programmes to equip school canteen supervisors with the necessary skills.

The municipality continues to implement a programme for the certification of school swimming pools. The initiative includes testing water quality, checking the efficiency of filtration and disinfection systems, and ensuring the availability of rescue equipment and certified lifeguards. The inspection campaign also covers indoor sports facilities to verify compliance with health and safety requirements.

The MPDA places strong emphasis on monitoring air quality within schools. A regular programme measures indoor air quality, covering carbon dioxide concentrations, fine particulate matter and volatile organic compounds. It also evaluates the performance of ventilation and air-conditioning systems, while providing schools with technical recommendations to ensure a clean, pollutant-free environment.

The municipality also oversees compliance with contracts signed with approved pest control companies. This includes documented preventive pest control visits and verification that all pesticides and materials used are authorised and safe for public health. In addition, MPDA teams conduct field surveys and inspections to confirm that school environments remain free from pests or potential hazards.