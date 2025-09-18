UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the President of Chile.