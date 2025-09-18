AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operations

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group has commenced deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services across its global fleet and terminal operations.

This marks a significant step forward in the Group’s digital transformation plan, aimed at delivering real-time data to vessels and providing resilient, always-on connectivity for ports and terminals, to generate new efficiencies and fuel savings.

The global rollout began this month, following a series of agreements signed by the Group with two global LEO satellite service providers.

Mohamed Jamal-Eddine, Group Chief Information Officer of AD Ports Group, said, “LEO satellite connectivity serves as the digital backbone that unlocks the full potential of our technology ecosystem. With high-speed, low-latency communications, we can deploy advanced AI applications for predictive maintenance, dynamic route optimisation, and automated cargo tracking in real-time.

He added, "This is not just about faster connectivity; it's about creating a smart, resilient infrastructure that maintains business continuity even in the most remote areas. By integrating this connectivity with our IoT sensors, smart port platforms, and AI analytics, we are building a truly connected supply chain that provides unparalleled visibility and control to our customers and partners.”

The phased deployment has started on several vessels within the Group’s 270-ship fleet. LEO services offer high-speed, low-latency communications that allow real-time vessel tracking, predictive maintenance, and dynamic route optimisation.

Importantly, the LEO-supported backbone will also serve as an enabler for AI-driven use cases at sea, including smarter voyage planning, fuel optimisation, and advanced safety monitoring, unlocking efficiencies that were previously limited by connectivity constraints.

At the port level, the rollout extends to AD Ports Group’s network of 34 terminals across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Southwest Asia. The technology will provide uninterrupted communications and business continuity, particularly in remote locations and during critical operations. It will also strengthen cargo monitoring, emergency response coordination, and overall service reliability.

The initiative enhances AD Ports Group’s broader digitalisation efforts, which feature smart port platforms, integrated supply chain systems, and the implementation of IoT technologies. Using LEO satellite connectivity as the digital foundation, these platforms will now provide more detailed, real-time insights and increased automation across our global operations.

With the LEO services launch, AD Ports Group reaffirms its role as a catalyst for digital innovation and sustainable growth in the global maritime industry. The Group will continue to invest in advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver world-class solutions that generate value for customers, partners, and stakeholders worldwide.