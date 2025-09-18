Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups with corporate innovation

DUBAI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy have partnered with global innovation leader Plug and Play to launch a flagship three-month accelerator programme.

Now open for applications, the programme is designed for ambitious post-revenue startups ready to scale. This pioneering collaboration embeds high-potential startups directly into Dubai’s thriving corporate innovation ecosystem, offering a unique opportunity to connect with leading corporate organisations and unlock growth across the region.

The programme’s inaugural cohort will focus on Trade & Logistics, Connectivity & Digital Solutions, and Fintech. These key sectors are at the heart of Dubai’s drive for economic diversification and digital transformation, advancing the goals of the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the city’s economy by 2033.

The accelerator brings together some of the most promising post-revenue startups and leading corporates, including DHL, du and Visa, enabling strategic partnerships that drive innovation and commercial success.

Entrepreneurs will gain direct access to corporate innovation leaders, mentorship, investor exposure, training, and market entry through the accelerator. The selected startups will also receive dedicated support to enter and scale in Dubai’s corporate innovation environment, ensuring a seamless experience for founders.

For the participating corporates, the accelerator offers early access to emerging technologies, opportunities to co-create solutions with high-potential startups, and the chance to play a role in shaping Dubai’s future-ready economy.

The key benefits offered by the accelerator, powered by Plug and Play's renowned methodology, include direct engagement with global innovation leaders within DHL, du and Visa, unlocking doors to strategic partnerships, pilots and major expansion opportunities; expert guidance from a diverse network of local and international mentors in product development, marketing, finance and sales; and access to investor networks, fundraising education and tailored one-to-one support to facilitate capital raising.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), commented, “The launch of this new accelerator, in partnership with Plug and Play, is a testament to visionary leadership and marks a new chapter in Dubai’s innovation journey. We are calling on bold, innovative founders to apply now, as this programme is designed to connect entrepreneurs directly with leading corporates, expert mentors, and investors – all within one collaborative environment. It is an unrivalled opportunity to innovate, grow, and succeed in Dubai. Through the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, we are building the foundations for sustainable, innovation-driven growth and empowering startups to turn ambitious ideas into global success stories."

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated, “This accelerator reflects Dubai’s determination to lead the next wave of economic transformation by connecting innovative entrepreneurs with real commercial opportunities. Our goal is to ensure that promising startups are empowered to create lasting impact in sectors vital to the emirate’s future growth. By linking global talent with leading corporates, the programme strengthens Dubai’s role as a bridge between ideas and markets, positioning the city as a magnet for digital economy investment.”

Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play, shared, “We are proud to partner with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, connecting leading corporations with innovative technologies. With this new partnership, we are building a world-class programme where entrepreneurs gain commercial access, mentorship, and investment opportunities to scale, while corporates benefit from direct access to cutting-edge startups that address their strategic priorities. This dual focus reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub where startups and enterprises co-create the future of innovation.”

By leveraging Plug and Play’s proven approach – focused on hands-on mentorship, rapid piloting, and real-world market validation – participants will gain an edge in scaling their solutions and accessing new markets.

A cornerstone of the D33 Agenda, the accelerator aims to contribute to Dubai’s bold ambitions of creating 30 unicorns and transitioning 400 SMEs into large businesses by 2033, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global innovation leader and a hub for business, investment, and global talent.

Applications for the accelerator are now open, inviting ambitious startups from across the UAE and around the world to join the programme and become part of Dubai’s dynamic innovation ecosystem.



