Ajman Chamber's Board of Directors discusses 2025 projects, services

AJMAN, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber's Board of Directors has stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to support the national “Zero Government Bureaucracy” programme and to provide proactive services and initiatives that boost exports of local products and attract foreign direct investment.

The announcement came during the third Ajman Chamber Board of Directors meeting for 2025, chaired by Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, members of the Board of Directors, and Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, at the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, the Board extended its highest congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on the 44th anniversary of his assumption of powers.

Al Muwaiji directed Ajman Chamber to benefit from the book "Life Has Taught Me" by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, particularly the chapter on "Economic Freedom". The book is to be a permanent reference for Ajman Chamber's policies, initiatives, and projects.

He reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to modernising services, launching quality initiatives, and exploring new markets to enhance Ajman’s competitiveness. He noted continued growth in certificates of origin, which rose more than 40 percent in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. Over the past three years, the total value of certificates issued has exceeded AED21.6 billion.

The meeting reviewed progress on the “Export in One Step” initiative, developed with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Trade. The initiative aims to simplify and digitise export procedures, foster partnerships between federal and local bodies, and increase private-sector participation.

Board members were also updated on outcomes of business group meetings across economic sectors, which strengthen collaboration with government entities, identify challenges, and propose practical solutions. The groups act as platforms to support investment, ensure business continuity, and contribute to achieving the Ajman 2030 vision.

Additionally, attendees discussed Ajman Chamber's efforts in franchising, including cooperation with Ajman's sub-committee of the UAE Franchise Association, to support entrepreneurs and expand commercial franchise opportunities.

The meeting concluded with a review of Ajman Chamber's financial report since the beginning of the year. Attendees were also briefed on the strategic performance report and the progress of strategic projects.