Fujairah University signs MoU with Al Jadeed TV

FUJAIRAH, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Fujairah University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Jadeed TV to develop academic programmes in media with a focus on artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies.

The MoU was signed at the university’s campus in Fujairah by Dr. Suleiman Al Jasem, President of Fujairah University, and Tahsin Khayat, Chairman of the Board of Al Jadeed TV, in the presence of representatives from both institutions.

Under the MoU, the two parties will collaborate on designing applied bachelor’s degrees, professional diplomas and micro-credentials in areas such as digital journalism, visual media, AI in media and content creation. The partnership also includes a practical training model requiring students to complete internships and field placements within Al Jadeed’s editorial, production and digital departments.

Dr. Al Jasem said the partnership strengthens the university’s role in bridging academic study with industry practice, giving students access to the latest technologies and direct interaction with media professionals. He added that the initiative will enhance graduates’ competitiveness in local and international markets.

Khayat stated that the collaboration combines Al Jadeed’s media expertise with Fujairah University’s academic resources, offering students lectures and workshops led by industry experts. He noted that the partnership also allows the channel to benefit from students’ creative ideas and innovative projects, enriching content and keeping pace with the fast-evolving media landscape.