Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways continues expanding its global network with the announcement of a key new destination in the Middle East, Damascus, Syria, from June 2026.

The new route reflects growing demand from travellers in the UAE and GCC to connect directly to Damascus. Etihad’s new airbridge with Damascus also provides travellers from Syria with direct access to Abu Dhabi. Travellers benefit from access to Etihad’s expansive global network, with seamless connections through Zayed International Airport.

Service to Damascus will commence in June 2026 with four weekly flights, operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight Business seats and 150 Economy seats.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said, "This new route reflects our commitment to connecting people to the places that matter most to them. We are proud to expand our network into Damascus – one of the world’s most historic and culturally important cities – and to support the Syrian population with direct links to and from Abu Dhabi, as well as convenient onward connections across our global network.”