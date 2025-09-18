Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 hosts Sponsors Summit

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 hosted its Sponsors Summit at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. The summit shed light on key milestones and updates in preparation for the landmark edition of the Games, which is being held in the Middle East for the first time.

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will take place from 6th to 15th February, making it the largest and most comprehensive international multi-sport event in the Middle East. The Games will feature over 30 sports and welcome more than 25,000 participants from around the world across 10 days of inspiring competition.

The event was attended by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, along with representatives of partners, sponsors and senior officials.

The summit featured presentations on Abu Dhabi’s sporting vision, highlighting the ambitious goals of hosting the Open Masters Games and the long-term impact of the event on the community. The corporate toolkit was also launched, encompassing a series of visual materials and guidelines to support partners and sponsors in promoting the Games, while encouraging healthy and active lifestyles in line with their initiatives and corporate cultures.

Participation in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is open to all individuals aged 30 and above, with no restriction on experience or sporting level.