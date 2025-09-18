Sultan bin Ahmed welcomes new faculty members at UOS

SHARJAH, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), affirmed that modern education must be built on integration between the role of professors and students.

He stressed that such approach enhances the educational process by encouraging classroom and extracurricular interaction and by incorporating modern technologies and practical applications.

Sheikh Sultan's remarks came during his meeting on Thursday with the new faculty members at the UOS, where he welcomed them, congratulated them on joining the university. He expressed hope they would be a valuable addition to the university’s record in education, scientific research and community service.

The President of the UOS underlined the importance of the university professor serving as the primary reference for students through the academic guidance offered to them throughout their educational journey, preparing and qualifying them for the future. He also highlighted the need to encourage students to join the university’s multidisciplinary research groups and to engage in innovation-driven scientific research.

He also highlighted the importance of applying modern teaching methods that ensure students become active and engaged participants in the educational process, rather than mere recipients of information. He also emphasised the need for continuous engagement with the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence applications related to education and scientific research, and to utilise them in the most effective ways.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also referred to the university’s research strategy, stressing its focus on applied and practical research that serves and advances the community. This is achieved through diverse research projects that provide innovative solutions to challenges and issues relevant to society, in addition to enhancing the university’s global reputation and showcasing its scientific capabilities, as reflected in its rising position in international rankings.

For his part, Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the UOS, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his keenness to meet with the university's new members, and for his continuous and dedicated follow-up of all university affairs.

He reviewed the prestigious journey of the UOS as a comprehensive educational institution that offers diverse and advanced academic programmes in a wide range of scientific and human disciplines.