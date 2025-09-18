UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: Nahyan bin Mubarak

DUBAI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the UAE will always remain a beacon of culture, knowledge, and prosperity regionally and globally, embodying noble values, unlimited capabilities, and the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has taught us that dialogue, comprehensive knowledge, and fruitful human interaction are the path to a world that believes in peaceful coexistence and mutual cooperation, towards achieving prosperity and goodness for all," he said.

He praised the vision and efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, whose contributions gave the world this unique global landmark.

This came following his visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai to review its diverse services and pioneering experience in enriching the cultural and knowledge scene in Dubai and the UAE. The visit included a tour of the library’s sections and advanced facilities, where Sheikh Nahyan learned about the latest initiatives and programs that support creativity and innovation, and that position knowledge as a main pillar for sustainable development.

He was received by Mohammad Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member, along with several officials.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that the Mohammed bin Rashid Library is an Emirati edifice with a global identity, one of which we are truly proud, reflecting our eagerness to share our knowledge with the world, strengthen our values, and communicate with the world through culture, arts, and knowledge — which are the foundation for respect, understanding, and dialogue.

He emphasised his pride in the library’s rich intellectual content and invaluable collections, lauding the generosity, efforts, and insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which stand behind this outstanding landmark and its achievements, making it one of Dubai’s and the UAE’s remarkable symbols.

Sheikh Nahyan began his tour with a visit to the “Library Treasures Exhibition”, where he viewed a wide collection of rare manuscripts and unique artworks, including Arabic, Islamic, and global manuscripts in fields such as medicine, science, astronomy, and literature, in addition to cultural and artistic artifacts representing different historical eras of the region and the world.

During the tour, Mohammad Al Murr provided a detailed explanation of the displayed manuscripts and artistic pieces, in addition to rare books and publications, highlighting the efforts of the Restoration Center in safeguarding and preserving these invaluable collections through a team of distinguished Emirati experts.

Sheikh Nahyan also inspected other library facilities, including the nine specialised libraries, as well as educational and research-support facilities that enrich the experiences of visitors and students throughout the year.

Sheikh Nahyan also learned about the innovative initiatives launched by the library to strengthen culture and knowledge, and reviewed the smart digital transformation it has adopted, reflecting its commitment to providing a modern knowledge environment that integrates cutting-edge technologies with best practices in serving culture and learning.

At the conclusion of the visit, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his deep appreciation for the Mohammed bin Rashid Library and its role in consolidating its position as a global knowledge institution, praising its contributions to strengthening the UAE’s standing as a hub for thought and creativity, while emphasising the importance of investing in culture and knowledge to build an advanced society founded on innovation and a knowledge-based economy.