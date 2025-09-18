Alef Education showcases AI role in advancing digital learning at Educational Innovation Forum in Doha

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, underscored the transformative role of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping the educational landscape in the GCC at the ‘Educational Innovation Forum on Transforming Knowledge into Practical Applications,’ recently held in Doha.

Organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in collaboration with the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, the Forum brought together leading regional and international stakeholders to accelerate digital transformation in education and foster sustainable, innovative learning solutions in the region. On the sidelines of the event, an award ceremony was also held to honour the winners of the second edition of the Gulf Educational Datathon Competition.

Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education, led the company’s delegation at the Forum and took part in a high-level panel discussion titled “Digital Educational Content Development in the Age of Technological Transformation: Gulf Opportunities for Impact and Sustainability.”

The session explored the growing role of emerging technologies and AI in creating interactive, purposeful educational content that meets the needs of both students and teachers, while enhancing the efficiency of education systems across the GCC. Panellists also explored opportunities for joint Gulf initiatives to develop innovative digital learning ecosystems that empower future generations and create a more sustainable educational future.

In her remarks, Dr. Aishah asserted that Alef Education’s participation in the Forum reflects its commitment to lead the region’s digital transformation in education. She highlighted strategies for creating advanced, sustainable digital learning content tailored to the demands of the digital age, while supporting the development of future-ready educational systems in the GCC that honour and preserve the region’s cultural identity.

Dr. Aishah emphasised the historical inevitability of digital transformation in education, commending the GCC countries for their strategic commitment to building advanced digital education systems rooted in innovation and knowledge. She noted that digital transformation has evolved from being a choice to becoming an essential requirement for preparing future generations to compete on a global scale.

“Our AI-powered educational platforms and interactive content technologies, represent a qualitative leap in providing integrated and tailored educational solutions. These solutions enhance the role of teachers, bridge existing educational gaps, and provide unprecedented opportunities for achieving a sustainable educational impact across the region and the world,” she added.

The Forum brought together a wide range of educational institutions and EdTech companies, providing a platform for exchanging expertise and forming strategic partnerships that serve the educational development journey in the region. The forum included several discussion sessions and workshops aimed at producing practical, applicable recommendations that contribute to supporting the digital transformation journey in education in the Gulf states.