Emirates Racing Authority approves trial races programme

DUBAI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) has announced the approval of the trial race programme for the months of October and November, to be held across four tracks in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.

The first trial race will take place at Meydan Racecourse on 1st October, followed by the second at Jebel Ali Racecourse on 8th October, the third again at Meydan on 15th October, the fourth at Al Ain Racecourse on 22nd October, and the fifth at Abu Dhabi Racecourse on 25th October.

The Authority also announced in today’s statement that additional trial races at Meydan Racecourse will be held on 29th October, 12th November, and 26th November, and at Jebel Ali Racecourse on 5th and 19th November.

It confirmed that, after October and November, trial races will continue every Wednesday until the end of the season, according to the updates published on its website, where all details of the scheduled events can be found.