Hub71 Startup Immersion Programme launched at Investopia Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has launched the Hub71 Startup Immersion Programme at Investopia Hong Kong, reinforcing its commitment to building cross-border bridges that accelerate startup growth. The programme introduces later-stage Hong Kong startups to Abu Dhabi’s dynamic tech ecosystem, providing a structured pathway to explore Abu Dhabi as a launchpad for regional expansion and access to global markets.

Investopia served as the international platform to announce the programme, underscoring the UAE’s mission to strengthen global economic partnerships through innovation. By launching at Investopia Hong Kong, Hub71 showcased Abu Dhabi’s role as a global gateway where startups from Asia and beyond can scale internationally.

Hub71 signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three leading Hong Kong innovation hub partners: HSITPL, Hong Kong Cyberport and MTR Lab. These partnerships are intended to establish a strong pipeline of high-potential startups into the programme while facilitating reciprocal ecosystem access, knowledge exchange and joint programming opportunities across government, infrastructure and venture capital networks.

The two-week immersion programme is designed to fast-track market entry for startups by combining a virtual onboarding to build market readiness with an in-person session in Abu Dhabi. Founders will gain direct access to regulators, investors and corporate partners, along with tailored mentorship and curated networking opportunities.

They will also benefit from exposure to Abu Dhabi based investors, access to regional pilot projects, and opportunities to collaborate with government and corporate partners driving the emirate’s digital economy. The programme will culminate in a Demo Day during Hub71’s Impact Event in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said, “Investopia, as a UAE-based platform dedicated to accelerating the growth of the new economy, offers a powerful stage to amplify our collaboration with Hong Kong’s tech ecosystem. Through the Hub71 Immersion Programme launched here, we connect ambitious ecosystems and create pathways for scaling startups beyond their home markets. We are enabling startups from Hong Kong to access new opportunities, leveraging Abu Dhabi’s global access to expand internationally and deliver innovative solutions that address global challenges.”

Dedicated to its vision of becoming a world-class I&T hub, HSITPL intends to collaborate with Hub71 to support startups from Mainland China and Hong Kong that plan to broaden their horizons and scaling into Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Sharing the vision for cultivating entrepreneurship from home and beyond, Hong Kong Cyberport looks to collaborate with Hub71 on helping start-ups expand internationally into the Middle East, while attracting leading enterprises from the Middle East to set up in Hong Kong to leverage its gateway to markets in Mainland China, the Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia.

Echoing this vision, MTR Lab, one of the key innovation players in Hong Kong, aims to build global innovation ecosystems for smarter, greener future. Through this partnership, MTR Lab connects its portfolio companies with Hub71 to explore opportunities for expansion into the Middle East and other regions.

The programme represents Hub71’s fourth cross-border engagement this year, following recent strategic initiatives in New Jersey, Japan and Ireland. These efforts reflect Hub71’s broader ambition to connect Abu Dhabi with leading global innovation hubs and position the UAE capital as a launchpad for startups expanding internationally.

Applications are now open for Hong Kong-based startups seeking to explore Abu Dhabi as their next base of growth.