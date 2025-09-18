MoHAP launches 10th national seasonal influenza awareness campaign

DUBAI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) today launched the 10th annual national seasonal influenza awareness campaign, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), Emirates Health Services (EHS), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Health (DH), and Sharjah Health Authority (SHA), under the theme ‘'Protect Yourself… Protect Your Community.’'

The campaign, which runs until March 2026, is set to contribute to MoHAP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen protection against seasonal illnesses and improve quality of life in the UAE.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Dubai, attended by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, alongside Dr. Nada Hasan Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Dr. Shamsa Lootah Director of Public Health Department at Emirates Health Services, Dr. Badriya Al Shehhi Director of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre/ Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Laila Al Jasmi Head of Communicable Diseases and Immunisation Section (MoHAP), Dr. Abdullah Al Rasasi, Head of Preventive Medicine Department at Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Ayesha AlBasti Chair of Family Medicine at Dubai Health.

During the press conference, speakers outlined the campaign’s objectives, the importance of community awareness on prevention and the campaign plan for activities and events for this season, implementation mechanisms, and performance indicators. While highlighting the results and achievements of previous campaigns nationwide, speakers emphasised the importance of adopting artificial intelligence, advanced technologies , and strategic partnerships with international health organisations and the private health sector.

This year, the campaign was designed to support the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’ by focusing on key societal groups. Officials stressed that dedicated mechanisms have been developed to reach these groups through field teams and customised awareness initiatives, ensuring inclusivity and access to vaccines.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the campaign, which has played a key role in fostering a culture of prevention and encouraging community members to get vaccinated. Aligned with the Ministry’s goal of promoting public health, the initiative has helped build a society that is more aware and better prepared to face seasonal health challenges. It is also part of the national immunisation policy, contributing to improvements in strategic indicators such as vaccination coverage and the quality of response to respiratory diseases through an integrated surveillance and monitoring system for these diseases.

The campaign targets the importance of providing vaccination to high-risk groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, children under five, and healthcare workers, with vaccinations offered at government health centres. At the same time, shots are available to all residents from the age of six months and above, ensuring broad community coverage.

In addition to vaccination drives, the initiative features awareness events, alongside the production of digital content and unified media messages. These are being disseminated through television, social media, and other platforms in multiple languages, with the aim of reaching all segments of society and reinforcing key health messages.

Dr. Hussain Al Rand emphasised that the national seasonal influenza awareness campaign plays a key role as a fundamental pillar in strengthening community efforts to prevent and reduce the spread of seasonal diseases.

He highlighted that MoHAP adopts a comprehensive strategy to expand vaccination coverage and enhance the health system's readiness. Dr. Al Rand affirmed that the seasonal influenza vaccine is safe, effective, and recommended annually to limit transmission and reduce complications, especially among high-risk groups. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of healthcare workers receiving the vaccine to protect themselves and their patients.

He added that the Ministry is committed to coordinating all health authorities to implement a unified national campaign. This integrated approach aims to develop the public health system by strengthening epidemiological surveillance, consolidating preventive services, and building the capacity of health workers. These measures are fundamental to ensuring the health system's readiness for both seasonal and emergency challenges. He also highlighted the importance of community involvement and activating partnerships with community institutions to build a sustainable culture of health.

For her part, Dr. Nada Al Marzooqi affirmed that the Ministry is keen to upgrade the campaign annually in line with scientific developments, while expanding outreach to cover all segments of society.

She stated that vaccination represents the first line of defence against influenza complications, particularly for high-risk groups. Al Marzooqi also highlighted the importance of strengthening public confidence in vaccines through media and field campaigns, adding that MoHAP is working to develop digital awareness tools and activate community partnerships to support the campaign’s objectives.

Dr. Shamsa Lootah emphasised that the National seasonal influenza awareness campaign reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing public health and safeguarding the community. She noted that the campaign’s continuity for the tenth consecutive year is a testament to the UAE’s sense of social responsibility and its pursuit of a more sustainable, prevention-oriented healthcare system.

She highlighted that preventive initiatives are carried out within a comprehensive national framework that encompasses all healthcare facilities across the country, ensuring that preventive services reach every individual in the community.

Dr. Lootah stressed that the campaign places a strong emphasis on raising community awareness about the importance of preventing seasonal illnesses, promoting healthy practices, and encouraging vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and patients with chronic diseases, to proactively receive vaccination as the first line of defence in safeguarding their health.

She further added that, through its strategic partnerships with healthcare entities at both the national and international levels, Emirates Health Services continues to invest in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to enhance preventive programmes and elevate the efficiency and quality of healthcare services.

Dr. Aysha AlBasti emphasised the importance of receiving the seasonal influenza vaccine at the start of winter to help prevent infection and reduce complications. She noted that vaccination is the first line of defence in protecting vulnerable groups and plays a vital role in reducing the severity of symptoms and risk of hospitalisation. She added that the vaccine is updated annually according to circulating virus strains and is both safe and effective in lowering the risk of severe illness.