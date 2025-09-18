Second round of President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The second round of the President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu is set to kick off tomorrow at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, drawing great anticipation from fans and athletes alike, with participation from the UAE’s top clubs and academies.

The competition will include thrilling contests in the 18+ category, with athletes striving for maximum points to help their clubs' chances in the quest for the nation's most prestigious trophy.

Al Wahda Club leads the standings heading into the second round, although Baniyas and Al Ain are motivated to cut the gap, driven by strong spirits and a clear desire to strengthen their places in the Cup competition.

The second round is likely to draw large crowds, as has been the case in previous President's Cups. It continues to be a popular destination for sports lovers of all ages and origins.