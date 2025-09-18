US delegation visits Safe City Department at Abu Dhabi Police

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the US state of Illinois visited the Safe City Department at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Abu Dhabi Police, as part of efforts to enhance international cooperation, exchange expertise, and learn about best practices in employing smart technologies to support the security system.

Brigadier General Khalid Abdullah Al Khoury, Director of the Decision Support and Institutional Development Sector, met with the visiting delegation headed by Bria Scudder, Deputy Governor for Public Safety, Infrastructure, Environment, and Energy, State of Illinois. He affirmed Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to developing security infrastructure through smart and innovative solutions that keep pace with future challenges, improve response efficiency, and enhance quality of life to achieve the highest levels of safety for the community.

Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Information and Communications Systems Centre, noted that Abu Dhabi Police is working on integrating digital systems and artificial intelligence in data management and analysis, enhancing the accuracy of strategic decisions and supporting future foresight.

Colonel Engineer Saeed Abdullah Al Rashedi, Director of the Safe City Department, explained that Abu Dhabi Police continues to implement qualitative development projects in smart surveillance and security infrastructure management, aiming to be a pioneering model in digital security solutions both locally and internationally.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Surour Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of the Safe City Department, presented the main Safe City systems, including the advanced monitoring room, technologies linked to towers and cameras, and innovative systems used to enhance response efficiency and support decision-makers, along with developmental initiatives that support the emirate’s strategies in future foresight and improving quality of life.