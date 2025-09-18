Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujairah Museum

FUJAIRAH, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, inaugurated the exhibition “A Glimpse of the Zayed National Museum: Deeply Rooted in Faith”, organised by the Zayed National Museum in collaboration with Fujairah Museum at its headquarters in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad toured the exhibition, which presents highlights of the main narratives showcased by the Zayed National Museum, including the founding of the UAE Federation, the features of social life shaped by the principles and teachings of Islam in defining the nation’s identity, and the influence of the early years in the life of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on developing his leadership qualities.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah praised the role of the Zayed National Museum in honouring the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and in celebrating his inspiring vision, which embodied the values of Islam, national unity, and generosity in building the Union’s journey.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad also viewed the exhibition’s sections, which include archival photographs and film clips, as well as artifacts from both the Zayed National Museum and Fujairah Museum that narrate the spread of Islam within its historical and geographical context, alongside interactive audiovisual materials.

The exhibition also features a section dedicated to the early years of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the city of Al Ain.

Running until 18th December, the exhibition seeks to explore the deeply rooted values of Islamic faith within Emirati traditions, tracing their journey from the Arabian Peninsula to China.

Attending the exhibition opening were Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah; Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Peter Magee, Director of the Zayed National Museum; and Rita Aoun, Executive Director of the Culture Sector.